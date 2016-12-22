Dozens of neglected animals seized in western South Dakota

CREIGHTON, S.D. (AP) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits have been taken from a home in Pennington County because of neglect.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies, acting on a tip, served a search warrant at a house in Creighton, north of Wall, on Monday and found the animals. Most are in poor condition. They include 45 dogs, 14 cats, 15 rabbits and one bird.

Criminal charges are pending against the home owner.

The animals were taken to the Rapid City Humane Society. Because of the influx of animals, the shelter is asking for pet food, bedding, blankets, towels and money for medical care.

