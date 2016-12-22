SPORTS 12-22-16

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22:

Men’s Basketball:

South Dakota State @ Wichita State (Ranch AM 910, 6:30)

Boys’ Basketball:

Aberdeen Central @ Harrisburg

Yankton @ Mitchell

Marshall @ Sioux Falls Washington

Madison @ Sioux Valley (brookingsradio.com)

Deuel @ Aberdeen Roncalli

Arlington @ Castlewood

McCook Central/Montrose @ Dells St. Mary’s

Northwestern @ Iroquois

Deubrook @ Lake Preston

Waverly-South Shore @ Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Girls’ Basketball:

Harrisburg @ Aberdeen Central

Brandon Valley @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Sioux Falls O’Gorman @ Sioux Falls Lincoln

Marshall, MN @ Sioux FallsWashington

Madison @ Sioux Valley (brookingsradio.com)

Deuel @ Aberdeen Roncalli

DeSmet @ Hamlin

Waverly-South Shore @ Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Southwest Minnesota Christian @ Sioux Falls Christian

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23:

Girls’ Basketball:

Entringer Scholarship Classic @ Colman, Noon

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24:

No Events Scheduled

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25:

No Events Scheduled

SDSU WBB…Ellie Thompson tied a career high with 23 points to lead the South Dakota State women’s basketball team to a 78-58 win at Wichita State.

Thompson hit 10 of 13 from the field, sinking a pair of free throws, grabbing a game-high seven rebounds and recording two assists, two blocks and two steals for the 9-3 Jackrabbits.

Madison Guebert recorded her 500th career point en route to a 20-point outing. She was 6 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Alexis Alexander registered a career-high 13 points and Kerri Young added 12 points, seven rebounds and a game-high five assists.

Rangie Bessard led Wichita State, 5-6, with 19 points. TaQuandra Mike added 16 points.

USD MBB…Zach Collins scored 21 points as undefeated and No. 7 Gonzaga beat South Dakota 102-65 on Wednesday night for the best start in program history.

Collins made all nine of his field goal attempts for Gonzaga (12-0), which has won its first 12 games for the first time in a century of basketball.

Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga, which shot 53 percent.

Matt Mooney and Tyler Flack scored 13 points each for South Dakota (9-6), which couldn’t overcome 36 percent shooting.

The Zags concluded a non-conference slate that included victories over Florida, Iowa State, No. 18 Arizona, Washington, Tennessee and San Diego State.

GOEDERT AGAIN…SDSU tight end Dallas Goedert continues to rack up All-America awards, earning a spot on the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association All-America Team. The fourth-annual award recognizes the top student-athletes from FCS institutions at 11 different posiitons, with voting conducted by a national panel consisting of media and sports information directors.

Goedert leads all FCS tight ends with a single-season school-record 92 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns in earning first-team honors. He caught a touchdown pass in each of the Jackrabbits’ first six games, including tying a school and Missouri Valley Football Conference single-game record with four touchdown receptions Oct. 1 against Western Illinois. Goedert tallied 100 or more yards receiving seven times during the 2016 season.

STATS ALL-AMERICANS…Three key members of the South Dakota State offense, highlighted by first-team honoree Dalls Goedert and three-time selection Jake Wieneke, were named to the 2016 STATS FCS All-America Team.

Goedert leads all FCS tight ends with a single-season school-record 92 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns in earning first-team honors.

During his recently completed junior season, Wieneke hauled in 78 catches for 1,316 yards and 16 touchdown receptions.

Quarterback Taryn Christion was named to the Third Team after a record-setting 2016 season. The Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year established new Jackrabbit single-season marks with 3,714 passing yards and 4,049 yards of total offense (311.5 ypg), while his 30 touchdown passes tied a school record.

JAMES MADISON FB…James Madison has suspended seven players before meeting Youngstown State for the Football Championship Subdivision national championship.

The Dukes (13-1) beat five-time defending national champion North Dakota State 27-17 in Fargo, Friday to earn a berth in their second national title game. They won the 2004 national title, defeating Montana 31-21.

The suspensions were first reported by a Virginia newspaper.

James Madison did not initially indicate who was suspended or why, but confirmed the players include No. 2 receiver Terrence Alls, who made 39 catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns this season, and Brandon Hereford, who made a team-high 96 tackles.

Dukes spokesman Kevin Warner said none of the seven played against North Dakota State.

The national title game is Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

NCAA-BAYLOR…Baylor has been fined and penalized after an investigation determined assistant football coaches committed recruiting and other NCAA violations.

The NCAA says a $5,000 fine will be imposed and that penalties against the football program include banning two assistants from off-campus recruiting for a 12-week period.

Baylor said the infractions occurred in spring 2015 and that the NCAA adopted the university’s self-imposed penalties. NCAA officials say a third assistant coach attended a game involving a future opponent, which amounted to prohibited off-campus scouting.

The NCAA says the two initial assistants had earlier been advised of recruiting rules but still tried to find loopholes that would allow them more interaction with prospects.