SPORTS 12-23-16

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23:

Girls’ Basketball:

Entringer Scholarship Basketball Classic @ Colman

Noon: Lake Preston vs. Deuel

12:30: Flandreau vs. Deubrook

1:30: Arlington vs. Estelline

2:00: Colman-Egan vs. Dells St. Mary’s

3:00: Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Garretson

3:30: Castlewood vs. Madison

4:30: Chester vs. Elkton-Lake Benton

5:00: Hamlin vs. Dell Rapids

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24:

No Events Scheduled

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25:

No Events Scheduled

SDSU MBB…Landry Shamet made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead Wichita State over South Dakota State 89-67 on Thursday night.

Markis McDuffie added 17 points and a career-best five steals for the Shockers (10-3), who bounced back from their only home loss, 93-76 against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Zach Brown added 10 points and a career-high five assists.

Mike Daum scored 20 points to lead South Dakota State (7-8). A.J. Hess had 15 points.

The Shockers had a double-digit lead with five minutes left in the first half and led 44-32 at the break. Wichita State opened the second half on a 15-7 spurt to stretch its lead to 59-39 with 13 minutes left and cruised from there.

The Shockers improved to 7-1 at home. South Dakota State had its three-game win streak snapped.

THURSDAY BBB SCORES…

Aberdeen Central 58, Harrisburg 49

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Deuel 33

Castlewood 57, Arlington 48

Chester 57, Tri-Valley 56

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, McCook Central/Montrose 42

DR: Connor Libis 31pts…Luke Brown 14pts

McC: Joey Eickman 11pts

Lake Preston 68, Deubrook 48

Lennox 87, Pipestone, Minn. 81

Madison 67, Sioux Valley 53

M: Aaron Fiegen 21pts…Mason Leighton 16pts…Jadon Janke 14pts…59%FG

SV: Tayt Vincent 32pts…Trevor Olson 15pts

Northwestern 71, Iroquois 58

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Marshall, Minn. 64

West Central 69, Wagner 35

WC: Devon Garrey 14pts…Jackson Miller 12pts, 7rebs…Dan Walder 4steals

Yankton 60, Mitchell 37

THURSDAY GBB SCORES…

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Deuel 37

Hamlin 63, DeSmet 62, OT

Harrisburg 55, Aberdeen Central 51

Madison 65, Sioux Valley 39

M: Olivia Rud 22pts, 11rebs…Nicole Brown 16pts, 10rebs…Jessi Giles 16pts

SV: Carly Granum 16pts

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Brandon Valley 47

Sioux Falls Washington 54, Marshall, Minn. 22

Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 78, Sioux Falls Christian 49

Tri-Valley 58, Chester 29

TV: Grace Steineke 19pts…Kaylee Wingen 11pts, 6steals…Taylor Will 11rebs

C: Sarah Benson 7pts…Hanna Reiff 6rebs

Waverly-South Shore 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

West Central 59, Wagner 45

Yankton 56, Mitchell 23

GYMNASTICS…

Deuel 134.400, West Central 124.850, Pipestone 106.300

Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski wins vault, bars, floor and all-around

JV: Deuel 98.150, Pipestone 96.100, West Central 89.800

FBS POLITICS…The 129 FBS athletic directors and the programs they represent have formed a political action committee to financially support candidates for office.

LEAD1 Association, the group that was once known as the D1A Athletic Directors’ Association, announced Thursday the creation of the PAC that will support candidates who align philosophically with its vision for the future of college sports.

The goal of the PAC is to influence how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented when amateurism is facing legal challenges.

LEAD1 president and CEO Tom McMillen, the former Maryland basketball star and congressman, said: “With the PAC now approved, it further ensures that the concerns of the LEAD1 members will be heard by members of Congress and other key decision makers in Washington, D.C., and across the country.”

BAYLOR MESS…A court transcript shows then-Baylor University President Ken Starr circumvented other school administrators to lift the academic misconduct suspension of a football player who allegedly went on to commit three sexual assaults.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Starr granted a reprieve for Tevin Elliot in 2011 when the athlete was accused of plagiarism. The newspaper says the information is “deep” in the transcript of Elliott’s 2014 trial at which the former defensive end was convicted of sexually assault four Baylor students.

The nation’s largest Baptist university was rocked earlier this year by the assault scandal, which included claims members of the football staff knew of assault reports and ignored them. Starr was demoted, then left. He tells the newspaper he believed in second chances for students and athletes.

PRINCETON SWIM…Princeton University has canceled the rest of the men’s swimming and diving team’s season after administrators discovered that members had posted “vulgar and offensive” material on the team’s electronic mailing list.

The school announced Athletic Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan has told the team that it won’t compete in meets scheduled against Navy on Jan. 7 and Harvard and Yale on Feb. 5. They also won’t compete in the Ivy League championship in February.

The suspension was first announced last week. It came after an anonymous complaint alerted university officials to several materials, including the school-sponsored team mailing list and other electronic correspondence.

The university says the “misogynistic and racist” comments involved the women’s swimming and diving team.

The suspension is the third for an Ivy League team since November