SPORTS 12-24/26-2016

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27:

Girls’ Basketball:

Fair City Classic, Huron

Mitchell Christian vs. Marty, 11:00

Iroquois vs. Jones Co, 12:45

Colman-Egan vs. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2:30

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Chester, 4:15

Wolsey-Wessington vs. Potter Co, 6:00

James Valley Christian vs. Faulkton, 7:45

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28:

Men’s Basketball:

North Dakota State @ South Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 6:30)

Women’s Basketball:

South Dakota State @ North Dakota State (B93.7, 6:30)

Boys’ Basketball:

Swiftel Center Classic, Brookings

Dell Rapids vs. Iroquois, 10:15

St. Francis vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, Noon

Alcester-Hudson vs. Canby, 7:00

Fair City Classic, Huron

Marty vs. Faulkton, Noon

Potter Co. vs. Gayville-Volin, 1:45

James Valley Christian vs. Rapid City Christian, 3:30

Hitchcock-Tulare vs. Ethan, 5:00

Lyman vs. Miller, 7:00

Girls’ Basketball:

Swiftel Center Classic, Brookings

Belle Fourche vs. Waubay-Summit, 1:45

West Central vs. Sully Buttes, 3:30

Arlington vs. Canby (KCountry 102, 5:05)

Elkton-Lake Benton @ SMSU Classic, Marshall, MN

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29:

Boys’ Basketball:

Pierre @ Watertown

Rapid City Stevens @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Custer @ Sioux Valley (brookingsradio.com)

Swiftel Center Classic, Brookings

Menno vs. Lake Preston (Ranch AM 910, 3:20)

Tiospa Zina vs. Florence/Henry, 5:15

Alcester-Hudson vs. Florence/Henry, 7:00

Big Bo Classic @ Wolsey

Kimball/White Lake vs. Iroquois, 1:30

James Valley Christian vs. Potter Co, 6:00

Wolsey-Wessington vs. Platte-Geddes, 7:30

Parkston Classic

McCook Central/Montrose vs. Bon Homme, Noon

Hanson vs. Wakpala, 1:30

Sully Buttes vs. Canistota, 3:00

Corsica-Stickney vs. Warner, 4:30

Dakota Valley vs. Flandreau, 6:00

Parkston vs. West Central, 7:30

Girls’ Basketball:

Yankton @ Brandon Valley

Watertown @ Pierre

Rapid City Stevens @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

DeSmet @ Milbank

Custer @ Sioux Valley (brookingsradio.com)

Swiftel Center Classic, Brookings

Lake Preston vs. Hendricks (Ranch AM 910, 11:50)

Tiospa Zina vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 1:45

Big Bo Classic @ Wolsey

Kimball/White Lake vs. Herried/Selby, Noon

Wolsey-Wessington vs. Iroquois, 3:00

James Valley Christian vs. Potter Co, 4:30

Wrestling: South Dakota State @ Midlands Championships , Evanston, IL

Brookings @ Floyd Farrand Invitational, Sioux Falls, 11:00

Hockey: Sioux Falls East @ Boys’ Varsity, 7:00

ENTRINGER GBB…

Results of Friday’s Entringer Scholarship girls’ basketball classic in Colman:

Deuel 64, Lake Preston 40

D: Jaydyn TeGantvoort 28pts, 7rebs…Britney Lovre 21pts…Courtney Mack 10pts

LP: Karley DeKnikker 12pts, 6rebs

Flandreau 64, Deubrook 43

F: Hannah Parsley 21pts, 11rebs…Kylie Bertram 14pts…Kathy Parsley 10pts

D: Emily Koenig 14pts…Courtney Bauman 12pts…Shaylee DeBeer 10pts

Estelline 47, Arlington 42

E: Kaitlyn Steffensen 18pts…Marissa Golas 12pts, 8rebs

A: Brylee Hennrich 15pts, 8rebs

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Garretson 25

ORR: Joie Spier 15pts, 8rebs…Abby Stratton 12pts

G: Kindra Glark12pts…Brandy Greenhoff 5rebs

Madison 49, Castlewood 42

M: Jessi Giles 15pts, 6rebs…Nicole Brown 11pts

C: Abbey Strait 13pts…Alayna Benike 11pts, 7rebs

Chester 46, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

C: Makenna Larson 13pts…Jadon Wages 12pts, 7rebs

ElkB: Callie Otkin 20pts…Rachel Hegerfeld 5rebs

Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids 48

H: Brynn Alfson 12pts…Lexi Wadsworth 11pts, 8rebs

DR: Aspen Hansen 13pts…Arial Hoffman & Jayda Knuppe 12pts each

Colman-Egan 46, Dells St. Mary’s 29

CE: Jessica Wittrock 14pts…Haleigh Nicol & Braiden Westley 7rebs each

DRSM: Jackie Wolles 9pts…Sydney Cook 8pts, 10rebs

BHS BB…

The Brookings High School basketball teams will do some tuning up during the holiday break – preparing for a January third doubleheader at Harrisburg.

Boys’ coach Travis Engebretson’s looking to clean up the execution of the motion offense.

Girls’ coach Lynn Frederick says the team will use the time for some self-evaluation.

The boys’ varsity team is 3-and-oh, while the girls’ have a 1-and-2 record.

MLB SALARIES…The rise in Major League Baseball’s average salary slowed this year as more players got hurt and wound up on the disabled list, leaving the increase at just under $14,000.

This season’s final average was $3,966,020, the Major League Baseball Players Association said Friday in its annual report, up just 0.35 percent from last year’s $3,952,252. That is the lowest rate of increase since a 2.5 percent drop in 2004.

The commissioner’s office has the Aug. 31 average at $3,825,967, down from $3,835,498 in 2015. The union includes a pro-rated share of option buyouts that may be earned if the option is declined, while MLB does not take those into account in its average.

MLB said total salaries increased from $3.58 billion last year to $3.69 billion for those on Aug. 31 rosters and disabled lists.