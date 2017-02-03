Finalists named for SDSU provost

Three finalists are named in the search for the next provost and vice president of academic affairs at South Dakota State university.

Dennis D. Hedge has been the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at SDSU since May of last year when Laurie Nichols left to become president of the University of Wyoming. Hedge has been with SDSU since 1992 .

Jeffrey Scott Thompson has served as the dean of the College of Science at Nevada, Reno since 2008. He’s been a member of that faculty since 1991.

Ian R. Davison is the dean of the College of Science and Engineering at Central Michigan University since 2008. He has also served as the interim vice provost for research from and dean of graduate studies for one year.

Campus visits for the finalists have been scheduled over the next couple of weeks.