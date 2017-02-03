Rapid City Police Department working to improve diversity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A 2015 study on race relations in Rapid City showed friction between the Native American community and the police force that’s mostly made up of white men.

The study also shows a desire on both sides to improve the situation.

The Rapid City Police Department recently began taking action and has been making more of an effort to recruit more women and Native Americans. The effort already seems to be taking effect as three of the nine recruits sworn in to the department Wednesday were women, one of whom is Native American.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says the department will continue its efforts to become more diverse.

