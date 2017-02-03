SPORTS 2-3-17

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3:
Boys’ Basketball:
Yankton @ Aberdeen Central
Huron @ Spearfish
Sioux Falls Washington @ Hopkins, MN
Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Minnetonka, MN
Sioux FallsLincoln @ Wayzata, MN
Deuel @ Clark/Willow Lake
Deubrook @ Elkton-Lake Benton
Webster @ Hamlin
Garretson @ McCook Central/Montrose
Canton @ Sioux Falls Christian
Dell Rapids @ Tri-Valley
Waubay/Summit @ Waverly-SouthShore
Great Plains Lutheran @ Wilmot
Girls’ Basketball:
Sturgis @ Huron
Spearfish @ Mitchell
BrandonValley @ Watertown
Sioux Falls Washington @ Hopkins, MN
Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Minnetonka, MN
Sioux Falls Lincoln @ Wayzata, MN
Flandreau @ Sioux Valley (brookingsradio.com)
Dells St. Mary’s @ Arlington
Howard @ Canistota
Deuel @ Clark/Willow Lake
Deubrook @ Elkton-Lake Benton
Baltic @ Irene-Wakonda
Canton @ Sioux Falls Christian
Dell Rapids @ Tri-Valley
Madison @ West Central
Wrestling:
Oklahoma @ South Dakota State, 7:00
Aberdeen Central @ Brookings, 7:00
Indoor Track:
South Dakota State @ Husker Invitational, Lincoln, NE
Swimming:
South DakotaState men, women @ Minnesota Challenge, Minneapolis
Hockey:
Bismarck Bobcats @ Brookings Blizzard, 7:05
Girls U19 Tournament
Brookings vs. St. Vital, 3:45
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4:
Men’s Basketball:
Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 4:30)
Women’s Basketball:
South Dakota @ South Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 1:30)
Boys’ Basketball:
Brookings @ Watertown (KCountry 102, 7:00)
Pierre @ Harrisburg
Huron @ Sturgis
Aberdeen Roncalli @ Sioux Falls O’Gorman
Sioux Falls Washington @ Eden Prairie. MN
Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Wayzata, MN
Great Plains Lutheran @ Arlington
Castlewood @ Clark/Willow Lake
James Valley Christian @ DeSmet
Lake Preston @ Florence/Henry
Flandreau @ Hamlin
Flandreau Indian @ Tiospa Zina
Dakota XII Classic @ Vermillion
10:00: Canton vs. West Central
11:45: Dakota Valley vs. Beresford
1:30: Tri-Valley vs. Lennox
3:15: Tea Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
5:00: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Vermillion
6:45: Dell Rapids vs. Madison
Hefty Seed-Dakota State Classic @ Madison
9:00: Gregory vs. Elkton-Lake Benton
10:30: Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Alcester-Hudson
1:30: Canistota vs. Waverly-South Shore
7:30: Scotland vs. Colman-Egan
Sanford Pentagon Boys’ Classic @ Sioux Falls
9:00: West Lyon, IA vs. Parker
10:30: Parkston vs. Aberdeen Christian
12:00: Corsica-Stickney vs. Milbank
1:30: Red Cloud vs. Sisseton
3:00: Moorhead, MN vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA
4:30: Sioux Valley vs. Crosby-Ironton, MN
6:00: Remsen St. Mary’s, IA vs. West Sioux, IA
7:30: St. Thomas More vs. Western Christian, IA
9:00: Sioux Center, IA vs. LeMars, IA
Girls’ Basketball:
Brookings @ Watertown (KCountry 102, 4:55)
Harrisburg @ Pierre
Rapid City Central @ Aberdeen Central
Spearfish @ Huron
Mitchell @ Rapid City Stevens
Sioux FallsLincoln @ Minnetonka, MN
Sioux Falls Washington @ Eden Prairie, MN
Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Wayzata, MN
Flandreau @ Hamlin
Great Plains Lutheran @ Arlington
Castlewood @ Clark/Willow Lake
James Valley Christian @ DeSmet
Howard @ Waverly-SouthShore
Hefty Seed-Dakota State Classic @ Madison
12:00: Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Alcester-Hudson
3:00: Howard vs. Waverly-South Shore
4:30: Hanson vs. Madison:
6:00: Scotland vs. St. Francis
9:00: Andes Central/Dakota Christian vs. Colman-Egan
Wrestling:
Utah Valley @ South Dakota State, 7:00
Brookings, Tri-Valley @ Yankton Tournament, 9:00
Big East/Lake Central Conference Tournament @ Howard, 10:00
Indoor Track:
South Dakota State @ Husker Invitational, Lincoln, NE; @ Dakota Realty/Alumni Invitational, Vermillion
Swimming:
South DakotaState men, women @ Minnesota Challenge, Minneapolis
Brookings Swim Club Last Chance Meet
Tennis:
South Dakota State men, women @ Marquette
Hockey:
Bismarck Bobcats @ Brookings Blizzard, 7:05
Girls U19 Tournament
Brookings vs. Omaha, 12:15; vs OMGHA, 4:00
Squirt Red, Blue, White @ Marshall, MN Tournament
PeeWee A @ Rushmores
JV Boys @ Oahe, 5:00
Boys Varsity @ Oahe, 7:15
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5:
Tennis:
South Dakota State men, women vs. Cardinal Stritch @ Milwaukee
Swimming:
Brookings Swim Club Last Chance Meet
Hockey:
Girls U19 Tournament
Brookings vs. WBL, 9:45; Championship, 3:00
Squirt Red, Blue, White @ Marshall, MN Tournament
PeeWee A @ Rushmores, 9:00
PeeWee B @ Aberdeen, 10:00, 4:00
Boys JV @ Sioux Falls East, 10:15
Varsity Boys @ Sioux Falls East, 1:30
SDSU WBB… Defense and balanced scoring led the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team Wednesday night to a 70-44 win over North Dakota State.
Four players scored in double figures and the Jackrabbits forced 24 turnovers in the contest. The 44 points allowed are the second-fewest allowed by South Dakota State this season.
The Jackrabbits were led by Ellie Thompson and Madison Guebert. Each player scored 13 points.Clarissa Ober added 12 points and three blocked shots while Kerri Young recorded 11 points. Thompson grabbed a game-high six rebounds while Guebert and Young each were credited with five assists.Alexis Alexander had a game- and career-high four steals.
North Dakota State, now 5-18 and 3-7, was led by Emily Spier’s 13 points.
THURSDAY BBB SCORES…
Brookings 56, Harrisburg 38
Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Colman-Egan 60, Lake Preston 31
Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
James Valley Christian 70, Iroquois 38
Madison 90, Pipestone, Minn. 62
Sioux Valley 80, Flandreau 57
Tea Area 73, West Central 41
THURSDAY GBB SCORES…
Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34
Colman-Egan 66, Lake Preston 60, OT
Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Hamlin 55, Webster 50
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 20
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36
Pierre 57, Mitchell 34
Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48
Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44
Waverly-South Shore 44, Waubay/Summit 43
Wilmot 53, Great Plains Lutheran 20
ESD GYMNASTICS…The ESD Conference gymnastics meet was held Thursday in Yankton. The meet serves as a qualifier for next weekend’s state meet in Aberdeen.
TEAM POINTS: Watertown 145.650, Mitchell 143.975, Yankton 142.550, Brookings 136.575, Pierre 136.075, Aberdeen Central 133.850, Huron 132.150
BARS: Myah Morris, W, 9.275; Rachel Gannon, B, 13th, 8.475
BEAM: Morris, W, 9.900; Maci Law, B, 12th, 8.900
FLOOR: Payton Steffenson, Y, 9.4250; Marah Dobrenski, B, 8th, 8.900
VAULT: Morris, W, 9.7750; Casey Johnson, B, 22nd, 8.4750
ALL-AROUND: Morris, W, 38.325; Gannon, B, 9th, 34.400
REGION 1A GYMNASTICS…
Team Scores: Madison 140.700, Deuel 136.450 (Deuel wins NEC meet), Britton 135.150, Milbank 127.550, West Central 123.925, Sisseton 118.425, Montrose 36.200, Warner 30.325
BARS: Morgan Kwasniewski, D, 36.700
BEAM: Brooke Skoglund, B, 9.225
VAULT: Jenni Giles, M, 9.325
FLOOR: Giles, M, 9.650
ALL-AROUND: Kwasniewski, D, 36.700
SDSU SOFTBALL… South Dakota State softball was tabbed fifth in the 2017 Summit League Preseason Coaches’ Poll, and the league named Ali Herdliska as a player to watch for the upcoming season as well.
Herdliska earned preseason recognition after picking up All-Summit League First Team honors alongside a Freshman of the Year nod last year. The Solon, Iowa native hit .322 to lead the team last year while tying the school’s single-season home run record with 16. She added six doubles and 34 walks with 45 RBI for the squad while posting .725 slugging and .461 on-base percentages (both of which led the Jacks).
Abbey Murphy joins Herdliska as a returning All-Summit League selection from a year ago. Murphy, a second team pick, started 53 of 55 games for the Jacks in 2016, hitting .280 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI. She also drew 14 walks and was plunked by a team-high eight pitches.
North Dakota State was picked first with six first-place votes in the coaches poll, ahead of Omaha and Western Illinois in the top three. South Dakota finished one spot ahead of the Jacks to round out the top five.