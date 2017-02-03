SPORTS 2-3-17

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3:

Boys’ Basketball:

Yankton @ Aberdeen Central

Huron @ Spearfish

Sioux Falls Washington @ Hopkins, MN

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Minnetonka, MN

Sioux FallsLincoln @ Wayzata, MN

Deuel @ Clark/Willow Lake

Deubrook @ Elkton-Lake Benton

Webster @ Hamlin

Garretson @ McCook Central/Montrose

Canton @ Sioux Falls Christian

Dell Rapids @ Tri-Valley

Waubay/Summit @ Waverly-SouthShore

Great Plains Lutheran @ Wilmot

Girls’ Basketball:

Sturgis @ Huron

Spearfish @ Mitchell

BrandonValley @ Watertown

Sioux Falls Washington @ Hopkins, MN

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Minnetonka, MN

Sioux Falls Lincoln @ Wayzata, MN

Flandreau @ Sioux Valley (brookingsradio.com)

Dells St. Mary’s @ Arlington

Howard @ Canistota

Deuel @ Clark/Willow Lake

Deubrook @ Elkton-Lake Benton

Baltic @ Irene-Wakonda

Canton @ Sioux Falls Christian

Dell Rapids @ Tri-Valley

Madison @ West Central

Wrestling:

Oklahoma @ South Dakota State, 7:00

Aberdeen Central @ Brookings, 7:00

Indoor Track:

South Dakota State @ Husker Invitational, Lincoln, NE

Swimming:

South DakotaState men, women @ Minnesota Challenge, Minneapolis

Hockey:

Bismarck Bobcats @ Brookings Blizzard, 7:05

Girls U19 Tournament

Brookings vs. St. Vital, 3:45

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4:

Men’s Basketball:

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 4:30)

Women’s Basketball:

South Dakota @ South Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 1:30)

Boys’ Basketball:

Brookings @ Watertown (KCountry 102, 7:00)

Pierre @ Harrisburg

Huron @ Sturgis

Aberdeen Roncalli @ Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Sioux Falls Washington @ Eden Prairie. MN

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Wayzata, MN

Great Plains Lutheran @ Arlington

Castlewood @ Clark/Willow Lake

James Valley Christian @ DeSmet

Lake Preston @ Florence/Henry

Flandreau @ Hamlin

Flandreau Indian @ Tiospa Zina

Dakota XII Classic @ Vermillion

10:00: Canton vs. West Central

11:45: Dakota Valley vs. Beresford

1:30: Tri-Valley vs. Lennox

3:15: Tea Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson

5:00: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Vermillion

6:45: Dell Rapids vs. Madison

Hefty Seed-Dakota State Classic @ Madison

9:00: Gregory vs. Elkton-Lake Benton

10:30: Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Alcester-Hudson

1:30: Canistota vs. Waverly-South Shore

7:30: Scotland vs. Colman-Egan

Sanford Pentagon Boys’ Classic @ Sioux Falls

9:00: West Lyon, IA vs. Parker

10:30: Parkston vs. Aberdeen Christian

12:00: Corsica-Stickney vs. Milbank

1:30: Red Cloud vs. Sisseton

3:00: Moorhead, MN vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA

4:30: Sioux Valley vs. Crosby-Ironton, MN

6:00: Remsen St. Mary’s, IA vs. West Sioux, IA

7:30: St. Thomas More vs. Western Christian, IA

9:00: Sioux Center, IA vs. LeMars, IA

Girls’ Basketball:

Brookings @ Watertown (KCountry 102, 4:55)

Harrisburg @ Pierre

Rapid City Central @ Aberdeen Central

Spearfish @ Huron

Mitchell @ Rapid City Stevens

Sioux FallsLincoln @ Minnetonka, MN

Sioux Falls Washington @ Eden Prairie, MN

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Wayzata, MN

Flandreau @ Hamlin

Great Plains Lutheran @ Arlington

Castlewood @ Clark/Willow Lake

James Valley Christian @ DeSmet

Howard @ Waverly-SouthShore

Hefty Seed-Dakota State Classic @ Madison

12:00: Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Alcester-Hudson

3:00: Howard vs. Waverly-South Shore

4:30: Hanson vs. Madison:

6:00: Scotland vs. St. Francis

9:00: Andes Central/Dakota Christian vs. Colman-Egan

Wrestling:

Utah Valley @ South Dakota State, 7:00

Brookings, Tri-Valley @ Yankton Tournament, 9:00

Big East/Lake Central Conference Tournament @ Howard, 10:00

Indoor Track:

South Dakota State @ Husker Invitational, Lincoln, NE; @ Dakota Realty/Alumni Invitational, Vermillion

Swimming:

South DakotaState men, women @ Minnesota Challenge, Minneapolis

Brookings Swim Club Last Chance Meet

Tennis:

South Dakota State men, women @ Marquette

Hockey:

Bismarck Bobcats @ Brookings Blizzard, 7:05

Girls U19 Tournament

Brookings vs. Omaha, 12:15; vs OMGHA, 4:00

Squirt Red, Blue, White @ Marshall, MN Tournament

PeeWee A @ Rushmores

JV Boys @ Oahe, 5:00

Boys Varsity @ Oahe, 7:15

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5:

Tennis:

South Dakota State men, women vs. Cardinal Stritch @ Milwaukee

Swimming:

Brookings Swim Club Last Chance Meet

Hockey:

Girls U19 Tournament

Brookings vs. WBL, 9:45; Championship, 3:00

Squirt Red, Blue, White @ Marshall, MN Tournament

PeeWee A @ Rushmores, 9:00

PeeWee B @ Aberdeen, 10:00, 4:00

Boys JV @ Sioux Falls East, 10:15

Varsity Boys @ Sioux Falls East, 1:30

SDSU WBB… Defense and balanced scoring led the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team Wednesday night to a 70-44 win over North Dakota State.

Four players scored in double figures and the Jackrabbits forced 24 turnovers in the contest. The 44 points allowed are the second-fewest allowed by South Dakota State this season.

The Jackrabbits were led by Ellie Thompson and Madison Guebert. Each player scored 13 points.Clarissa Ober added 12 points and three blocked shots while Kerri Young recorded 11 points. Thompson grabbed a game-high six rebounds while Guebert and Young each were credited with five assists.Alexis Alexander had a game- and career-high four steals.

North Dakota State, now 5-18 and 3-7, was led by Emily Spier’s 13 points.

THURSDAY BBB SCORES…

Brookings 56, Harrisburg 38

Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Colman-Egan 60, Lake Preston 31

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

James Valley Christian 70, Iroquois 38

Madison 90, Pipestone, Minn. 62

Sioux Valley 80, Flandreau 57

Tea Area 73, West Central 41

THURSDAY GBB SCORES…

Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34

Colman-Egan 66, Lake Preston 60, OT

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Hamlin 55, Webster 50

James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 20

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36

Pierre 57, Mitchell 34

Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48

Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44

Waverly-South Shore 44, Waubay/Summit 43

Wilmot 53, Great Plains Lutheran 20

ESD GYMNASTICS…The ESD Conference gymnastics meet was held Thursday in Yankton. The meet serves as a qualifier for next weekend’s state meet in Aberdeen.

TEAM POINTS: Watertown 145.650, Mitchell 143.975, Yankton 142.550, Brookings 136.575, Pierre 136.075, Aberdeen Central 133.850, Huron 132.150

BARS: Myah Morris, W, 9.275; Rachel Gannon, B, 13th, 8.475

BEAM: Morris, W, 9.900; Maci Law, B, 12th, 8.900

FLOOR: Payton Steffenson, Y, 9.4250; Marah Dobrenski, B, 8th, 8.900

VAULT: Morris, W, 9.7750; Casey Johnson, B, 22nd, 8.4750

ALL-AROUND: Morris, W, 38.325; Gannon, B, 9th, 34.400

REGION 1A GYMNASTICS…

Team Scores: Madison 140.700, Deuel 136.450 (Deuel wins NEC meet), Britton 135.150, Milbank 127.550, West Central 123.925, Sisseton 118.425, Montrose 36.200, Warner 30.325

BARS: Morgan Kwasniewski, D, 36.700

BEAM: Brooke Skoglund, B, 9.225

VAULT: Jenni Giles, M, 9.325

FLOOR: Giles, M, 9.650

ALL-AROUND: Kwasniewski, D, 36.700

SDSU SOFTBALL… South Dakota State softball was tabbed fifth in the 2017 Summit League Preseason Coaches’ Poll, and the league named Ali Herdliska as a player to watch for the upcoming season as well.

Herdliska earned preseason recognition after picking up All-Summit League First Team honors alongside a Freshman of the Year nod last year. The Solon, Iowa native hit .322 to lead the team last year while tying the school’s single-season home run record with 16. She added six doubles and 34 walks with 45 RBI for the squad while posting .725 slugging and .461 on-base percentages (both of which led the Jacks).

Abbey Murphy joins Herdliska as a returning All-Summit League selection from a year ago. Murphy, a second team pick, started 53 of 55 games for the Jacks in 2016, hitting .280 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI. She also drew 14 walks and was plunked by a team-high eight pitches.

North Dakota State was picked first with six first-place votes in the coaches poll, ahead of Omaha and Western Illinois in the top three. South Dakota finished one spot ahead of the Jacks to round out the top five.