SPORTS 2-7-17

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6:

Boys’ Basketball:

DeSmet @ Castlewood

Great Plains Lutheran @ Elkton-Lake Benton

Menno @ Howard

Chamberlain @ Madison

Girls’ Basketball:

Chester @ Canistota

Great Plains Lutheran @ Elkton-Lake Benton

Estelline @ Florence/Henry

Menno @ Howard

West Central @ McCook Central/Montrose

Waubay/Summit @ Waverly-South Shore

Lake Preston @ Wolsey-Wessington

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

Boys’ Basketball:

Brookings @ Mitchell (KCountry 102, 6:40)

Pierre @ Aberdeen Central

Sioux FallsLincoln @ Watertown

Brandon Valley @ Yankton

Sioux Falls Washington @ Sioux City East

Sioux Valley @ Deuel (brookingsradio.com)

Dells St. Mary’s @ Centerville

Canistota @ Chester

Tiospa Zina @ Clark/Willow Lake

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ Dell Rapids

Tea Area @ Flandreau Indian

Arlington @ Florence/Henry

Estelline @ Great Plains Lutheran

Deubrook @ Hamlin

Baltic @ Howard

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket @ Iroquois

Lennox @ Tri-Valley

Lake Preston @ Waverly-South Shore

Girls’ Basketball:

Mitchell @ Brookings (KBRK 1430, 6:45)

Aberdeen Central @ Pierre

Brandon Valley @ Yankton

Sioux Falls Washington @ Sioux Falls Lincoln

Sioux City East @ Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Sioux Valley @ Deuel (brookingsradio.com)

West Central @ Beresford

Tiospa Zina @ Clark/Willow Lake

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ Dell Rapids

Garretson @ Elkton-Lake Benton

DeSmet @ Flandreau

Tea Area @ Flandreau Indian

Estelline @ Great Plains Lutheran

Deubrook @ Hamlin

Baltic @ Howard

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket @ Iroquois

Waverly-South Shore @ Langford

Hendricks, MN @ Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Tri-Valley @ Sioux Falls Christian

Wrestling:

Deuel @ Kingsbury Co. Quadrangular, 5:00

SDSU MBB…Mike Daum scored 38 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Chris Howell set career highs with 20 points and 12 boards and made eight of his 14 free throws in the final 3:01 to help rally South Dakota State to a 74-67 win over Oral Roberts Saturday.

The Golden Eagles led 33-23 at halftime and led by as many as 15 in the second half before the Jackrabbits tied it at 61 on Daum’s layup with 4:15 left. Albert Owens’ jumper put Oral Roberts back on top 66-65, but Howell hit eight from the line amid an 11-4 run and South Dakota State led 74-67 with 22 seconds left.

The Jackrabbits (12-14, 5-6 Summit) were outscored 38-28 in the paint, but scored 22 points off 13 Oral Roberts’ turnovers and made 23 of 32 free throws in winning their third straight.

Owens scored 19 points, Jalen Bradley had 18 with three 3-pointers and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 16 with 11 boards for Oral Roberts (7-18, 3-8), which has lost four straight.

SDSU WBB…Clarissa Ober scored a game-high 15 points and snared 12 rebounds to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to a 70-58 win over the University of South Dakota Saturday.

South Dakota State, now 18-5 overall and 9-2 in league play, takes over first place in The Summit League.

Kerri Young and Ellie Thompson each added 14 points while Madison Guebert scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota, which was led by Ciara Duffy’s 11 points, is now 19-5, 8-3.

SATURDAY BBB SCORES…

Brookings 57, Watertown 33

Arlington 74, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Clark/Willow Lake 69, Castlewood 53

Eden Prairie, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 51

Flandreau 73, Hamlin 58

Flandreau Indian 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 39

Harrisburg 53, Pierre 49

Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 55

James Valley Christian 85, DeSmet 65

Minnetonka, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Wayzata, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Dakota XII Conference Classic

Canton 54, West Central 44

Dakota Valley 74, Beresford 38

Lennox 59, Tri-Valley 52, OT

Madison 77, Dell Rapids 68

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 56

Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 42

Hefty Seeds Shootout – DSU

Canistota 59, Waverly-South Shore 49

Colman-Egan 68, Scotland 36

Gregory 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 56, Alcester-Hudson 54

Sanford Classic

Aberdeen Christian 47, Parkston 38

Corsica/Stickney 67, Milbank Area 30

Sioux Valley 64, Crosby-Ironton, Minn. 49

Sisseton 49, Red Cloud 45

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 78, Parker 53

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 65, St. Thomas More 37

SATURDAY GBB SCORES…

Watertown 41, Brookings 27

Aberdeen Central 65, Rapid City Central 47

Castlewood 47, Clark/Willow Lake 14

DeSmet 53, James Valley Christian 9

Great Plains Lutheran 38, Arlington 36

Hamlin 62, Flandreau 58

Harrisburg 60, Pierre 59

Huron 56, Spearfish 40

Rapid City Stevens 50, Mitchell 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Minnetonka, Minn. 56

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Wayzata, Minn. 47

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Eden Prairie, Minn. 64

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Flandreau Indian 41

Hefty Seeds Shootout -DSU

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46, Alcester-Hudson 35

Howard 55, Waverly-South Shore 44

Madison 71, Hanson 53

St. Francis Indian 51, Scotland 45

FRIDAY BBB SCORES…

Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45

Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51

Hamlin 60, Webster 56

Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73

Huron 70, Spearfish 50

Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42

Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Pierre 61, Mitchell 45

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54

Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59

Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38

Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58

FRIDAY GBB SCORES…

Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36

Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44

Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33

Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58

Howard 70, Canistota 44

Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52

Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36

Madison 54, West Central 43

Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT

SDSU WRESTLING… South Dakota State 29, Utah Valley State 10

165: Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) major dec. Koy Wilkinson (UVU), 12-4

174: Kimball Bastian (UVU) dec. #15 David Kocer (SDSU), 3-1 [SV-1]

184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) dec. Will Sumner (UVU), 7-4

197: # 7 Nate Rotert (SDSU) def. Tanner Orndorff (UVU) by fall 2:38

285: Dustin Dennison (UVU) dec. Alex Macki (SDSU), 6-5

125: Ben Gillette (SDSU) dec. Mitchell Brown (UVU), 7-6

133: Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Jarod Maynes (UVU) by fall 4:28

141: Trevor Willson (UVU) major dec. Isaac Andrade (SDSU), 14-5

149: #19 Alex Kocer (SDSU) dec. Grant LaMont (UVU), 9-2

157: Logan Peterson (SDSU) major dec. Raider Lofthouse (UVU), 12-4

South Dakota State 20, Oklahoma 19

141: Mike Longo (OU) major dec. Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 9-1

149: #19 Alex Kocer (SDSU) dec. #13 Davion Jeffries (OU), 11-9

157: #11 Clark Glass (OU) dec. Logan Peterson (SDSU), 5-3

174: #15 David Kocer (SDSU) dec. Matt Reed (OU), 6-1

184: Martin Mueller (SDSU) dec. Andrew Dixon (OU), 7-5

197: #7 Nate Rotert (SDSU) major dec. #19 Brad Johnson (OU), 14-5

285: #20 Ross Larson (OU) def. Alex Macki (SDSU) by fall 0:48

125: Christian Moody (OU) dec. Ben Gillette (SDSU), 8-5

133: Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Trae Blackwell (OU) by fall 2:24

AREA WRESTLING…

YANKTON INVITATIONAL – YANKTON

Team Points: Pierre 232, Omaha Millard South 224.5, Rapid City Stevens 173, Lennox 116.5, Brookings 108.5, Mitchell 100, Wagner 95.5, Madison 91, Douglas 85, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 78, BonHomme/Scotland 71.5, West Central 71, Dakota Valley 55, Tri-Valley 45, Vermillion 36, Yankton 36, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24, Tea 12.

Brookings: Carson Klinkhammer 7th, 120; Sam Lehman 5th, 126; Tate Coon 2nd, 160; Jacob Schoon 1st, 170; Logan Hadley 5th, 182; Cole Eidem 7th, 195; Gus Miller 5th, 220

Tri-Valley: Willie Heiberger 2nd, 220; Austin Leuning 3rd, 285

BIG EAST/LAKE CENTRAL CONFERENCE – HOWARD

Team Points: Clark/Willow Lake 139.5, McCook Central/Montrose 127, Howard 123, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 79. Garretson 70, Sioux Valley 59, Parker 58, Flandreau 54, Deuel 42, Kingsbury Co. 36

CWL: Gage Burke 1st, 106; Josh Weisbrod 1st, 132; Jess Karber 1st, 145; Wyatt Burke 4th, 152; Brandan Gehrke 2nd, 160; Caleb Orris 1st, 170; Tate Sharpe 1st, 285

SV: Caleb Elijah 3rd, 106; Aaron Elijah 1st, 126; Caden Koerlin 3rd, 195; Silas Larsen 2nd, 285

Fland: Martin Ruelas 2nd, 126; Dylan Rice 2nd, 152; Kasan Grengs 4th, 182; Austin Johnson 2nd, 220

Deuel: Hunter Kloos 1st, 120; Devon Sievers 1st, 152

FRIDAY

Aberdeen Central 44, Brookings 16

106: Jacob Moore (ABDN) over Connor Klinkhammer (BROO) (MD 17-3)

113: Brenden Salfrank (ABDN) over Luke Rasmussen (BROO) (MD 15-6)

120: Carson Klinkhammer (BROO) over Daymon Steuck (ABDN) (Dec 5-4)

126: Victor Padilla (ABDN) over Sam Lehman (BROO) (Dec 5-3)

132: Will Jarrott (ABDN) over Jacob Montis (BROO) (Fall 0:40)

138: Austin Cihak (ABDN) over Rhett Zelinski (BROO) (Fall 0:26)

145: Justin Devine (BROO) over Austin Hopfinger (ABDN) (Fall 5:34)

152: Collin Haar (ABDN) over Kesmond Willert (BROO) (Dec 8-4)

160: Tate Coon (BROO) over Clayton Rernleitner (ABDN) (MD 9-1)

170: Bradley Nelson (ABDN) over Jacob Schoon (BROO) (Dec 9-5)

182: Braiden Nelson (ABDN) over Logan Hadley (BROO) (Fall 3:13)

195: Jake Flakus (ABDN) over Cole Eidem (BROO) (Dec 2-0)

220: Gus Miller (BROO) over Noah Fullmer (ABDN) (Dec 8-2)

285: Kaden Johnson (ABDN) over (BROO) (For.)

SDSU SWIMMING…The South Dakota State men’s swimming team closed its regular-season at the Minnesota Challenge on Saturday.

Matthew Carpenter swept the 1,650 freestyle in 16:15.95 and claimed fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:42.68, his best time this season. He also captured first in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:55.83.

Friday, Carpenter won the 500 freestyle.

Chase Petersen captured a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke in a time of 51.86.

Parker Brown placed second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 286.75 and Noah Batenhorst claimed fourth (264.90).

For the women, Paige Hinton placed fourth in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:16.11, while Sydney Rasmussen claimed fourth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:31.27.

Emily Moore came in seventh in the 1-meter dive with a score of 212.35 and eighth in the 3-meter dive (232.35).

SDSU TRACK…Emily Donnay broke the women’s mile record as the South Dakota State track and field team returned to action Saturday.

In Lincoln, Donnay finished the mile in a school-record time of 4:50.45. The previous record of 4:51.57 was held by Becka Mansheim and was set in 2006.

In the men’s mile, Kyle Burdick finished second in a personal-best 4:08.12, which is also good for sixth on the all-time top-10 list. Joel Reichow moved into third on the all-time top-10 list in the 3,000-meter run after finishing in 8:13.93. On the womens side, Emily Berzonsky finished the 3,000-meter run in 10:01.02

In Vermillion, Lexi Weisbeck won the 600-meter run finishing in 1:39.09. In both the men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relay, the Jacks took second.

Kasie Volmer finished second in the shot put after throwing a personal best mark of 45-05.75. In the men’s triple jump, SDSU took the top three spots, with Josh Dotson leading the way with a jump of 46-02.75.

SDSU TENNIS…The South Dakota State men’s tennis team dropped Cardinal Stritch, 4-3 for its first win on the season Sunday in Milwaukee.

Emerson Styles, Gabriel Santos, Chuck Tang and Lucas Periera won singles matches for the Jacks.

The SDSU women fell 4-3 to Cardinal Stritch.

Iasmin Rosa and Morgan Brower won one doubles match, and Molly Crum and Laura Romero clinched the doubles point with a win. Rosa and Crum won in singles play.

The South Dakota State women’s tennis team claimed its first point of the season, but it wasn’t enough as it fell, 6-1 to Milwaukee Saturday.

Brower won the lone point in a tiebreak at No. 3 singles as she topped Hayley Marshall, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 12-10.

BLIZZARD…The Brookings Blizzard beat Bismarck 7-3 Saturday. Goals were credited to Connor Koviak (2), Tim Faulkner, Chase Gamelin, Taylor Schneider, Chase Brand and Brenden Stanko. Bismarck goals were credited to Jeremy Gabriele, Joseph Sardina and Matthew Barry. Severi Isokangas of the Bobcats had 17 saves Saturday night with a little help from Camden Haugenoe, who had 12 saves. Josh Boyko of the Blizzard had 27 saves for the win.

With seconds left in the third period, Brookings’ Taylor Schneider netted a sixth goal for the Blizzard to send theFriday night game into overtime. The Blizzard goals were scored by Cade Borchardt (2), Christian Canavati, Paul Cotter, Brandon Kruse, and Taylor Schneider. The Bobcats’ six goals came courtesy of Tobias Fladeby, Michael Mahan, Tanner Breidenbach, Matthew Barry, Lukas Millen, and Nick Alexander. The game wound up in a six-man shootout, which fell in favor of the Blizzard. Severi Isokangas of the Bobcats had 29 saves Friday night. Josh Boyko started the night for the Blizzard, making 14 stops. Brookings’ Nick Althaus had 20 saves for the win.

RANGERS…

SUNDAY

Boys Varsity 2, Sioux Falls 0 (Brandin Heesch, Jordan Vlaminck goals)

JV Boys 9, Sioux Falls 0 (Kobe Ischen 2goals)

Aberdeen 5, PeeWee B 1

Aberdeen 8, PeeWee B 3

Rushmores 8, PeeWee A 5

SATURDAY

Boys Varsity 6, Oahe 2 (Colton Kruse, Trevor Kuechenmeister 2goals each)

JV Boys 5, Oahe 1 (Five different Rangers score goals)

Rushmores 5, PeeWee A 3

MINN DISCIPLINE…The University of Minnesota panel that heard the case of alleged involvement by 10 football players in a sexual assault on campus has upheld recommended punishment for five of them and overturned or reduced discipline for the other half.

Attorney Lee Hutton III, a former Gophers wide receiver representing nine of the players, confirmed Friday that quarterback Seth Green (one-year suspension), running back Kobe McCrary (one-year suspension), cornerback Antonio Shenault (probation) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (one-year suspension) had recommended punishments dismissed.

The other six players did not, some of whom are facing expulsion. All parties, including the woman involved, can now appeal to the university provost. The Sept. 2 incident did not yield criminal charges but triggered an investigation by the university’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office.

NCAA SCHOLARSHIPS…The NCAA and 11 major conferences have agreed to pay $208.7 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed by former college athletes who claimed the value of their scholarships was illegally capped.

The NCAA announced the settlement, which still must be approved by a judge.

The settlement will be fully funded by NCAA reserves, the association said. No school or conference will be required to contribute.

The original antitrust lawsuit was filed in 2014 by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston. The case was later combined with other lawsuits and covers Division I men’s and women’s basketball players and FBS football players who competed from 2009-10 through the 2016-17 and did not receive a cost-of-attendance stipend. Each member of the class will receive approximately $6,000.