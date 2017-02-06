Two Brookings teens arrested after police pursuit

Two Brookings juveniles are arrested after a short police chase Sunday night.

Lt. Derrick Powers says it started at about 8:50 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle that was speeding and had a stop sign violation. The officer used his lights to try to stop the vehicle on the 100 block of 6th Avenue South but the driver did not stop and continued to speed and drive recklessly.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle on the 600 block of 8th Street. He later found it in a nearby apartment building parking lot. The driver and passenger had fled the scene.

Information was obtained on the vehicle’s owner and that led to the arrest of two 15-year-old males.

The driver is facing charges including reckless driving, eluding police and fleeing from an officer. The passenger is charged with fleeing from an officer. Both teens were turned over to their parents.