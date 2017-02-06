Woman pleads guilty to death of toddler on Pine Ridge Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A woman from southwestern South Dakota has admitted killing a 2-year-old boy she was raising.

As part of a plea deal, 43-year-old Lori Ann Wisecarver pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to second-degree murder in Jayden Locke’s death on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in February 2015. She faces a penalty of up to life in prison.

Wisecarver, also known as Lori Vocu, was originally charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Court records say Wisecarver was a distant relative of the boy and became his guardian in October 2014 after his mother lost custody of him and two other siblings because of drug use.

Wisecarver admitted to regularly physically abusing the boy, mainly over toilet-training.

A sentencing date has not been set.

