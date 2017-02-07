SPORTS 2-7-17

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

Boys’ Basketball:

Brookings @ Mitchell (KCountry 102, 6:40)

Pierre @ Aberdeen Central

Sioux FallsLincoln @ Watertown

Brandon Valley @ Yankton

Sioux Falls Washington @ Sioux City East

Sioux Valley @ Deuel (brookingsradio.com)

Dells St. Mary’s @ Centerville

Canistota @ Chester

Tiospa Zina @ Clark/Willow Lake

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ Dell Rapids

Tea Area @ Flandreau Indian

Arlington @ Florence/Henry

Estelline @ Great Plains Lutheran

Deubrook @ Hamlin

Baltic @ Howard

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket @ Iroquois

Lennox @ Tri-Valley

Lake Preston @ Waverly-South Shore

Girls’ Basketball:

Mitchell @ Brookings (KBRK 1430, 6:45)

Aberdeen Central @ Pierre

Brandon Valley @ Yankton

Sioux Falls Washington @ Sioux Falls Lincoln

Sioux City East @ Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Sioux Valley @ Deuel (brookingsradio.com)

West Central @ Beresford

Tiospa Zina @ Clark/Willow Lake

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton @ Dell Rapids

Garretson @ Elkton-Lake Benton

DeSmet @ Flandreau

Tea Area @ Flandreau Indian

Estelline @ Great Plains Lutheran

Deubrook @ Hamlin

Baltic @ Howard

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket @ Iroquois

Waverly-South Shore @ Langford

Hendricks, MN @ Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Tri-Valley @ Sioux Falls Christian

Wrestling:

Deuel @ Kingsbury Co. Quadrangular, 5:00

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8:

Men’s Basketball:

South Dakota State @ North Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 7:30)

Women’s Basketball:

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State (B93.7, 6:30)

MONDAY BBB SCORES…

Castlewood 62, DeSmet 40

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 53

Madison 62, Chamberlain 56

MONDAY GBB SCORES…

Chester 48, Canistota 41

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Florence/Henry 57, Estelline 19

Howard 56, Menno 53, OT

McCook Central/Montrose 59, West Central 50

Waverly-South Shore 57, Waubay/Summit 46

SPORTSCASTERS BB POLL…The KSFY/KWSN sportscasters high school basketball polls:

BOYS

AA

1) O’Gorman (13-3) (16) 80 1

2) RC Stevens (10-3) 57 3

3) Brookings (12-2) 51 4

4) Brandon Valley (12-3) 35 2

5) Huron (10-5) 15 NR

Others

Sturgis (11-3) 2 5

A

1) Madison (12-3) (14) 78 1

2) SF Christian (11-3) (2) 61 2

3) St. Thomas More (12-4) 36 3

4) Sioux Valley (14-2) 28 NR

5) Dell Rapids (11-4) 14 4

Others

Vermillion (12-3) 12 5

Clark/Willow Lake (13-1) 8

B

1) Bridgewater-Emery (14-0) (15) 79 1

2) Corsica-Stickney (13-1) (1) 64 2

3) Langford Area (14-1) 48 3

4) Wolsey-Wessington (12-1) 32 4

5) Warner (13-4) 8 NR

Others

Arlington (13-2) 4

Scotland (12-2) 2 5

Colome (12-2) 2

GIRLS

AA

1)Harrisburg (13-1) (16) 80 1

2) Brandon Valley (14-2) 64 2

3) RC Stevens (11-2) 44 3

4) Aberdeen Central (9-4) 31 4

5) Roosevelt (11-5) 19 NR

Others

Washington (9-6) 1 5

RC Central (9-5) 1

A

1) St. Thomas More (15-0) (16) 80 1

2) Hamlin (15-0) 64 2

3) Little Wound (14-1) 43 3

4) Lennox (15-1) 36 4

5) Belle Fourche (14-1) 11 5

Others

McCook Central/Montrose (15-2) 6

B

1) Ethan (16-1) (16) 80 1

2) Sully Buttes (15-1) 60 3

3) SC/Woonsocket (15-1) 42 2

4) Warner (14-2) 30 5

5) DeSmet (14-2) 12 NR

Others

T/D/A (13-2) 4 4

Freeman (14-2) 3

Deubrook Area (15-2) 3

New Underwood (14-1) 2

Faith (16-1) 1

SPORTSWRITERS BB POLL…The South Dakota Sportswriters Association weekly high school basketball polls:

BOYS

Class AA

O’Gorman (7) 13-3 35 1 Rapid City Stevens 10-3 27 3

T3. Brandon Valley 12-3 17 2

T3. Brookings 12-2 17 4

Washington 7-8 RV

Other receiving votes: Huron 2, Sturgis 2.

Class A

Madison (5) 12-3 31 1 Sioux Valley (2) 14-2 26 T2 S.F. Christian 11-3 21 4 St. Thomas More 12-4 14 T2 Vermillion 12-3 5 RV

Other receiving votes: Chamberlain 2, Dell Rapids 1, Clark-Willow Lake 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (7) 14-0 35 1 Corsica-Stickney 13-1 27 2 Langford Area 14-1 20 3 Wolsey-Wessington 13-1 4 RV Sully Buttes 10-2 6 T5

Other receiving votes: Scotland 3, Warner 2, Chester Area 2.

GIRLS

Class AA

Harrisburg (7) 13-1 35 1 Brandon Valley 14-2 28 2 Rapid City Stevens 11-2 16 3 Roosevelt 11-5 9 RV Aberdeen Central 9-4 7 RV

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Central 6, Sioux Falls Washington 4.

Class A

St. Thomas More (7) 15-0 35 1 Hamlin 15-0 25 2 Little Wound 14-1 20 3 Lennox 15-1 15 4 McCook Central-Montrose 15-2 8 5

Other receiving votes: Bell Fourche 2.

Class B

Ethan (6) 16-1 34 1 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (1) 15-1 28 2 Sully Buttes 15-1 22 3 Warner 14-2 9 T4 De Smet 14-2 5 T4

Other receiving votes: Avon 4, Freeman 2, Faith 1.

DAUM POW… Fresh off a 38-point, 17-rebound double-double that helped South Dakota State men’s basketball secure its third consecutive win, Mike Daum was named The Summit League’s Athlete of the Week.

Daum finished the week with a double-double average of 27.0 points and 11.0 rebound per contest, putting together a pair of double figure scoring performances as the Jackrabbits went 2-0. Against Western Illinois, Daum scored 16 points and grabbed five boards to help the Jacks towards a 98-65 blowout win. On Saturday against Oral Roberts, he had his seventh double-double of the season and scored over 50 percent of SDSU’s total points as the Jacks won, 74-67.

In total, Daum hit 57.1 percent (20 of 35) of his attempts from the field and was 9 of 10 at the charity stripe.

Over the two games, Daum rose from 34th to 26th on SDSU’s all-time scoring list and now has 1,136 career points. Additionally, with 618 points this season, he broke the school’s sophomore single-season scoring record, previously held by Nate Wolters.

VB CANCER DONATE…Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and to help fight the disease the South Dakota State volleyball helped to raise more than $2,300 that will be donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Foundation in a ceremony Wednesday.

The donation will be made during the women’s basketball game, which is “Think Pink” night for the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits raised more than $2,000 in donations and the sale of the their match jerseys on GoJacks.com raised an additional $382.05.

During last year’s women’s basketball event, jerseys sold for between $200 and $2,050, raising more than $8,000, doubling the previous year’s total for Team Edith.

SDSU SOCCER…Don’t expect a lot of changes with the South Dakota State soccer team, in light of last week’s coaching change.

Brock Thompson was promoted to head coach after Lang Wedemeyer accepted the head job at Virginia’s Liberty University.

Thompson says it was an emotional time.

Thompson says any changes will be subtle.

Thompson thinks the administration will provide for two full-time assistant coaches.

Thompson was an SDSU assistant for nine years – he had head coaching experience before coming to Brookings.

BIG 12 WRESTLING…The Big 12 conference wrestling tournament is about three weeks away – South Dakota State put itself in a bit better position Friday night with a win over Oklahoma.

But Jacks’ head coach Chris Bono says the tourney’s still going to be a tough go.

The tourney will be held in Tulsa, OK. Top placewinners advance to the national tournament.