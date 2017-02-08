Aberdeen fiberglass firm lays off a “substantial” number of workers

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Department of Labor has launched a program to help laid-off employees of a fiberglass supplier in Aberdeen.

Dan Thielsen, manager of the department’s office in Aberdeen, organized the program after receiving notice of the company’s imminent layoffs last week.

Molded Fiber Glass didn’t disclose the number of employees let go, but said the layoffs were due to an “unexpected reduction” in orders for wind turbine blades. State and city officials say a “substantial” number of employees were fired.

The program is described as a “pro-active, business-focused” strategy to help both employers and employees. Thielsen says the department’s task force will give workers additional training, resume help and other services.

Since October 2008, Molded Fiber Glass has made blades for wind turbines and is owned by the Aberdeen Development Corp.

