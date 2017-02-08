SPORTS 2-8-17

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8:

Men’s Basketball:

South Dakota State @ North Dakota State (Ranch AM 910, 7:30)

Women’s Basketball:

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State (B93.7, 6:30)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

Boys’ Basketball:

Brookings @ Yankton (KCountry 102, 7:40)

Rapid City Central @ Huron

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Deubrook @ DeSmet

Dells St. Mary’s @ Elkton-Lake Benton

Iroquois @ Hitchcock-Tulare

McCook Central/Montrose @ Howard

Lake Preston @ Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Vermillion @ West Central

Flandreau Indian @ Dakota Plains Invitational, Marty

Girls’ Basketball:

Watertown @ Mitchell

Aberdeen Central @ Yankton

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Arlington @ Colman-Egan

Wilmot @ Florence/Henry

Waubay/Summit @ Great Plains Lutheran

McCook Central/Montrose @ Howard

Flandreau Indian vs. Takini @ Marty

Deuel @ Tiospa Zina

Baltic @ Tri-Valley

Wrestling:

Dell Rapids, Sioux Falls Lincoln @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

TUESDAY BBB SCORES…

Brookings 69, Mitchell 46

Baltic 56, Howard 46

Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49

Chester 80, Canistota 51

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44

Florence/Henry 49, Arlington 39

Great Plains Lutheran 70, Estelline 39

Hamlin 72, Deubrook 38

Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 51

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62

Pierre 70, Aberdeen Central 64

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Iroquois 39

Sioux City, East, Iowa 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Watertown 51

Sioux Valley 76, Deuel 31

Tea Area 80, Flandreau Indian 48

Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52

TUESDAY GBB SCORES…

Brookings 40, Mitchell 29

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 53

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 38

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Garretson 37

Flandreau 61, DeSmet 51

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Estelline 16

Hamlin 57, Deubrook 48

Howard 66, Baltic 52

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Hendricks, Minn. 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Iroquois 17

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City, East, Iowa 50

Sioux Valley 62, Deuel 33

Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Waverly-South Shore 52, Langford 33

West Central 50, Beresford 42

TUESDAY WR SCORES…

Brookings 34, Harrisburg 25

Pins: Connor Klinkhammer, 106; Gus Miller, 285

Major Decisions: Kesmond Willert, 152

Decisions: Luke Rasmussen, 113; Carson Klinkhammer, 120; Justin Devine, 145; Tate Coon 160; Jacob Schoon, 170;

Logan Hadley, 182

CARPENTER SOW…SDSU’s Matthew Carpenter was named The Summit League Men’s Swimmer of the Week.

Carpenter captured first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:40.20 as well as the 200 backstroke (1:55.83) at the Minnesota Challenge.

He claimed fifth in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:42.68 and eighth in the 100 backstroke (53.89).

A BIG GAME…LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA’s star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points – 41 in the fourth quarter – to help Chino Hills beat Los Osos 146-123 on Tuesday night.

He only had 29 points at halftime. He made 37 of 61 shots from the floor, including 7 of 22 from behind the 3-point line, hit 11 of 14 free throws and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Their other brother LiAngelo, who leads Chino Hills in scoring, sat out due to an ankle injury. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both committed to UCLA like their older brother Lonzo, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Chino Hills (26-1) had won 60 straight games before losing to Oak Hill Academy last Saturday – in which LaMelo scored 36 points.

Lonzo tweeted: “Well I mean that’s one way to bounce back after a loss … I see you lil bro.”

WORLD BASEBALL CHANGES…The hitting team will be halfway home already if any games in the World Baseball Classic reach the 11th inning.

Organizers announced a few rules changes Tuesday for next month’s tournament, and one was designed to expedite an ending to games that last more than 10 innings. Starting with the 11th, each inning would begin with runners on first and second base. The runners will be the players occupying the previous two slots in the batting order before the hitter leading off the inning.

In another change, teams will be able to designate 10 pitchers eligible to throw in one or more consecutive rounds. Teams must use one or two pitchers from the 10-man group on each roster or else give up the right to use the pool. Pool pitchers placed on a roster and later removed are ineligible for the rest of the tournament.

During the first and second rounds, video review will be used to assist umpires only for boundary calls involving potential home runs, including fair or foul calls and determining whether fly balls clear the fence or are interfered with by a fan. Major League Baseball’s regular replay rules will be used in the championship round.