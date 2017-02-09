A bill to allow concealed pistols in the Capital is headed to the state Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that would allow people to carry concealed pistols in the Capitol is headed to the state Senate.

The House voted 46-20 Wednesday to approve the bill, which applies to people who have an enhanced carry permit. It would also include qualified law enforcement officers and qualified retired officers.

Majority Leader Lee Qualm, the bill’s main sponsor, says the thought that people in the Capitol are carrying will deter criminals. The measure would require people to register in advance with security.

There are no metal detectors or other security checks at the Capitol entrances to enforce the current prohibition on most people carrying guns in the building.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, opposes the bill. Similar legislation has failed in the past.

