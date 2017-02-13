Homicides double on the Pine Ridge Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The number of homicides on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation nearly doubled in 2016.

Data from the FBI says there were 17 homicides in 2016, compared with nine in 2015. In addition, five of the homicides in 2016 involved firearms, while none involved firearms a year earlier.

An increase in illegal drug use, particularly methamphetamine, is one factor in the spike.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Perry says the drugs on Pine Ridge are not produced locally, but are coming from outside areas, such as Denver.

AP-WF-02-13-17