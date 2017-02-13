One killed in Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say one person is dead after a house fire in Sioux Falls.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, after a police officer on patrol noticed the fire at a single-family home on north 10th Avenue.

The first fire crew to arrive reported heavy smoke coming from the house. Fire officials went inside and pulled one person from the house, but that individual suffered fatal injuries. No details about the person’s age or gender were released.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Sioux Falls fire officials say the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes and the house sustained major fire damage.

