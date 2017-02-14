Former state trooper who admitted to grand theft steps down as school board president

PLATTE, S.D. (AP) – A former South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who confessed to taking tens of thousands of dollars in evidence money has stepped down as a school board president.

Brian Biehl, age 48, announced his intent to step down during a Platte-Geddes School Board meeting Monday. Superintendent Joel Baily says the board accepted Biehl’s decision, appointing Steve Spawn as the new president.

The former trooper pleaded guilty last week to grand theft by law enforcement by keeping nearly $70,000 confiscated from drug searches during his time with the patrol. He is expected to be sentenced in March.

Biehl hopes to stay on the school board as a member, but some residents expressed wanting him to leave the board entirely. Resident Monte Wagner says keeping Biehl on the board “is not good right now.”

