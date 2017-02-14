South Dakota revenue projections down again

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers aren’t going to have it easy setting state spending this legislative session.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations settled on state revenue projections Tuesday that are millions of dollars lower than those Gov. Dennis Daugaard included in his December budget address.

The panel adopted a $1.59 billion target for the upcoming budget year 2018, down about $27.8 million from December. Lawmakers also set a roughly $1.55 billion current-year ongoing receipts target, which is roughly $25.3 million lower than December.

Bureau of Finance and Management Commissioner Liza Clark says Daugaard will work with the Legislature to make up the difference.

Deputy Commissioner Jim Terwilliger, the state economist, has said the causes include low inflation, less spending in the farm economy and e-commerce transactions that avoid sales taxes.

