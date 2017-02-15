Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspicious van

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a suspicious person in Volga.

The parents of a 12-year-old boy reported that a man in an older black van with tinted windows had approached the boy as he was walking to a friend’s house. The driver of the van reportedly rolled a window down a few inches and told the boy that his father had called and asked the man to pick the boy up from school.

The boy did not recognize the driver or the van and ran away. He says he looked back and the van was still stopped and then headed north on Hansina Avenue. It happened at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The van may be a Dodge Caravan. It had some dents in the hood and the front passenger side wheel was rusty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookings Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 692-STOP.