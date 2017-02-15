Woman originally accused of kidnapping her daughters avoids jail time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota woman accused of kidnapping her two daughters has avoided jail after her attorney asked for downgraded charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Alissa Hayes, of Rapid City, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping after police say she had taken her children from the care of Department of Social Services last August. But Hayes’ attorney argued Friday that the charges should be changed to a misdemeanor of a parent taking children back instead of a felony kidnapping.

Hayes pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor and received a suspended sentence.

Hayes was accused of taking her then 6- and 2-year-old daughters during a supervised visitation.

Rapid City police said Hayes has a history of abusing methamphetamine. She lost custody of all three of her children.

