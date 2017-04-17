SPORTS 4-17-17

MONDAY, APRIL 17:

Golf:

Deubrook Invitational, Noon

TUESDAY, APRIL 18:

Baseball:

South Dakota State @ Minnesota (Ranch AM 910, 5:45)

West Central @ Brookings Freshmen, DH, 5:00

Track:

Aberdeen Central, Madison, Sioux Falls Lincoln @ Brookings, 3:30

Webster Invitational

Kiwanis Relays, Clear Lake, 3:00

Hamlin Invitational, 4:00

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Invitational, 4:00

Tea Relays, 4:00

Golf:

Chester Invitational, 10:00

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19:

Baseball:

Brookings JV @ Watertown, 5:30

SDSU BASEBALL…South Dakota State broke out of an offensive rut with season highs of three home runs and 19 hits to salvage the final game of a Summit League baseball series with a 13-5 victory over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon. Western Illinois won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, 8-4.

The Jackrabbits ended the day 15-16 overall and closed the first half of Summit League play at 8-7.

Matt Johnson had a double in game one. Nick Smith and Luke Ringhofer each had three hits. Austin Kost was tagged with the loss.

Josh Kunzmann and Matt Johnson hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the nightcap. Anthony Schneider also homered in the game. Smith had five hits – five other Jacks had multi-hit games. Bryce Hanson got the win in relief.

Western Illinois won the series opener 7-2. Brady Stover started for the Jacks, and was knocked out in the second inning. Schneider hit a solo homer for SDSU.

BHS BASEBALL…Brookings baseball came up with a four-game sweep over the weekend.

The Bobcats swept Douglas Saturday 15-0 and 19-2. Jacob Schoon tripled and Akren Prodoehl doubled in game one . Schoon picked up the win, allowing two hits and striking out five.

Chris Lerdal was a single short of the cycle in game two, driving in seven runs. Drew Cole added a double. Tyler Kreutner started and got the win,

Brookings swept Rapid City Central Friday 12-1 and 9-3. Lerdal hit a three-run homer, and Prodoehl had two hits in game won. Cody Nicklason fired a two-hitter for the win.

In game two, Jake Devine reached base three times, and scored three runs. Prodoehl singled and doubled, Lerdal had a double, and Schoon had two hits. Brookings allowed just three hits in the game.

SDSU SOFTBALL…South Dakota State softball put up seven runs in the first inning and hung on the rest of the way, taking down Fort Wayne 12-7 Sunday.

SDSU (16-28, 3-6 Summit League) took the series as well, winning two of three this weekend against the Mastodons (9-31, 2-7 Summit League).

Ashlyn Bender pitched the first five innings and earned the win. Ali Herdliska had three hits, including a homer and double, and drove in three. Alexis Ray added two hits – Abbey Murphy and Erin Mullen also hit home runs.

SDSU (15-29) dropped game one Saturday 12-8, before a 3-1 victory in the day’s finale.

Julia Anderson had three RBI, and Herdliska two hits in the opener. Mallory McQuistan hit a double.

Bender pitched game two, throwing six scoreless innings. Murphy had three hits, including a two-run homer. Herdliska added a double.

SDSU GOLF…The SDSU men’s golf team finished 14th Sunday at the Hawkeye Invitational hosted by Iowa.

The Jackrabbits shot a three-round 904. Texas Tech won the tournament, firing an 855. Iowa State’s Nick Voke won the individual title, shooting a 207.

Alejandro Restrepo tied for 51st at 225. Alejandro Perazzo finished at 226, Grant Smith and Jaxon Lynn at 228, and Jacob Otta at 233.

BHS GOLF…Sioux Falls Roosevelt Invitational results:

Team Scores: Roosevelt 190, Washington 203, Brookings 206

Brookings: Brooke Piearson 42, Shaylee Kuehl 51, Nicolle Steen 56, Makenna Kepner 57, Carissa Metzger 67

Harrisburg Invitational:

Team Scores: Aberdeen Central 326, Rapid City Stevens 340, Harrisburg 341, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 350, Yankton 351, Brandon Valley 359, Pierre 360, Sioux Falls Lincoln 378, Mitchell 380, Sioux Falls Washington 391, Brookings 417.

Brookings: Brooke Piearson 80, Shaylee Kuehl 105, Nicolle Steen 111, Makenna Kepner 121, Carissa Metzger 126.

SDSU TENNIS…The South Dakota State women’s tennis team lost to South Dakota, 6-1 Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Iasmin Rosa and Morgan Brower defeated Nanette Nylund and Anatasia Bondarenko, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. The Coyotes won No. 2 and No. 3, winning the doubles point. Rosa won at No 1 singles after Ellie Burns retired, claiming the lone point for the Jacks.

The South Dakota State women’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Denver Friday.

Rosa and Brower won their No. 1 doubles match, 6-3, but it wasn’t enough as the Pioneers claimed the doubles point. Denver swept the singles matches.

COLMAN GUN CLUB…The Colman city council has voted to close the local gun club.

The Moody County Sheriff’s Department says, in a press release on Facebook, because of the upkeep and continuous mess club users have left behind, the council opted to close the facility, rather than pay for continuing maintenance. ,

The department says televisions, computers, and even pieces of furniture have been shot up and left behind. Also, the explosive tannerite, that some like to shoot has left the back stop depleted and potentially not safe enough to be utilized.

The department says trespassers will be prosecuted.

NCAA FB RULES…The NCAA has voted to allow high school football players to sign with colleges as early as December, make early official visits and put a two-year waiting period on Bowl Subdivision teams from hiring people close to a recruit.

If approved by the Board of Governors on April 26, the signing period change would take effect Aug. 1.

The other significant change to the recruiting calendar would allow recruits to make official visits between April and June of their junior year in high school.

The Division I Council also approved a measure to eliminate two-a-day practices. It would take effect immediately if approved.

TAYLOR-NEW JOB…Kansas State has hired Iowa deputy athletic director Gene Taylor as its new athletic director, filling an opening left after John Currie left for Tennessee in February.

Taylor was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a 13-year stint as the athletic director at North Dakota State, and he’ll be introduced at Kansas State on Monday.

While with the Bison, Taylor led the school through the move from Division II to Division I, also aiding in the formation of the Great West Football Conference – giving North Dakota State a home in Division I.

The Bison won three straight FCS football national championships from 2011-13, and the school’s athletic department budget tripled from $5 million in his first year to $15 million under his watch.

IOWA LAWSUIT…The former No. 2 administrator for University of Iowa athletics will take on the school in a trial that centers on her claim that she suffered discrimination as a gay female who fought bias in college sports.

The trial in a lawsuit brought by former senior associate athletic director Jane Meyer is expected to put Athletic Director Gary Barta’s personnel decisions under scrutiny.

The trial’s scheduled to last for up to three weeks in Des Moines feature testimony from several Hawkeye coaches, including Kirk Ferentz.

Jurors will determine whether Meyer suffered discrimination due to her gender and sexual orientation, whether she endured retaliation for complaining of bias against female coaches, and whether she was paid less than a male administrator who performed similar work.

Barta has denied any discrimination.