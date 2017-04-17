Two Watertown residents killed in Kansas crash

FOWLER, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say three people, including two from South Dakota, were killed in a fiery four-vehicle crash that involved a camper-trailer becoming unhooked on a southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck driver was exiting a bridge on U.S. 54 about 6:50 p.m. Friday near Fowler when his trailer somehow came loose and went across the highway.

A tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Zachery Duncan of Watertown, South Dakota, drove through the trailer, flattening a tire and causing his brakes to lock. The patrol says that semi then went across the highway and hit another tractor-trailer driven by 56-year-old John Kemp Jr. of Brandon, Mississippi.

Troopers say both big rigs caught fire.

Both truckers were killed along with a passenger in Duncan’s rig – 35-year-old Manda Price of Watertown.



04-17-2017