SPORTS 4-18-17

TUESDAY, APRIL 18:

Baseball:

South Dakota State @ Minnesota (Ranch AM 910, 5:45)

West Central @ Brookings Freshmen, DH, 5:00

Track:

Aberdeen Central, Madison, Sioux Falls Lincoln @ Brookings, 3:30

Webster Invitational

Kiwanis Relays, Clear Lake, 3:00

Hamlin Invitational, 4:00

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Invitational, 4:00

Tea Relays, 4:00

Golf:

Chester Invitational, 10:00

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19:

Baseball:

Brookings JV @ Watertown, 5:30

BLIZZARD…The Brookings Blizzard now hold home ice advantage after a weekend split with the Minnesota Wilderness to open the NAHL Central Division playoffs.

Tim Faulkner scored at 10:31 of overtime, as Brookings won 4-3 Saturday. Luke Dow opened the game with the lone first period goal with help from Pavel Mikhasenok at 9:47 to give the Wilderness an early lead. Brookings came out of the gates strong with an equalizer at 0:39 of the second via Brandon Kruse – assisted by Nicholas Cardelli. The Blizzard then took their first lead of the night at 1:38 from Derek Hammer – with help from Roman Ahcan and Cade Borchardt. Minnesota’s Tristan Rostagno tied the game once again at 4:27 after a pass from Ashton Altmann and Nick Altmann. Exactly one minute later, at 5:27, Tim Nicksic returned the lead to the Wilderness with help from Zach Mills. Borchardt then notched one of his own at 12:36 – assisted by Connor Koviak. Brookings’ Jake Begley made 37 stops on the night.

Minnesota won the series opener 6-3. Brookings opened the game with a goal at 5:21 of the first – Cardelli, with help from Christian Canavati. Other Brookings goals came from Tim Faulkner and Chase Brand – Cardelli, Connor Koviak, Derek Hammer and Borchardt had assists.

SDSU RODEO…The South Dakota State rodeo teams took part in the Nebraska-Lincoln event over the weekend.

Jacey Hupp won the short go & goat tying average to lead the women’s team – Dani Aus placed sixth. Braelee Aus placed second in breakaway roping, and Madison Rau had another solid weekend, placing second in barrel racing. The women’s team finished second in the rodeo.

Jake Stark was the highest placing men’s team member, finishing second in the bull riding. Jim Bob Ellsworth split fourth in bareback riding, and Matt Nelson was sixth in tie down roping.

SDSU VB SIGNEES…South Dakota State volleyball has signed three student-athletes to national letters of intent.

Brie-Anna Armstrong is a 5-foot-9 outside attacker from San Antonio. She hit over 350, recorded more than 500 kills and 190 solo blocks in her last two seasons at Holy Cross High School.

A two-time all-state, first-team all-conference and first-team all-metro selection, Hanna Jellema is a 5-11 outside hitter from Brandon Valley. She finished her career with 615 kills, .304 hitting percentage, 108 service aces, 179 digs and 88 block assists.

As a senior, Jellema hit .298 with 234 kills after collecting 294 kills and hit .352 as a junior. She helped her team to 59-26 record over four seasons and to team records in block assists and attack percentage in 2015.

A 5-7 defensive specialist, Madison Maras was a two-time all-conference selection and three-time all-area pick from Windom. She finished her high school career with a .227 hitting percentage, 626 kills, 199 service aces, 877 digs, 61 solo blocks and 59 block assists. She also led the team in service aces and digs as a junior and senior.

SDSU POW…South Dakota State softball player Ali Herdliska has been named Summit League’s Player of the Week.

Herdliska posted a .643 (9 of 14) average over five games last week with 1.000 and .750 slugging and on-base percentages, respectively, playing a crucial role in helping the Jackrabbits take the weekend series against Fort Wayne. She worked six walks and struck out just once, racking up two doubles and a home run, reaching safely in all five contests.

In the series opener with Fort Wayne, Herdliska was 2 for 2 with three walks and Sunday’s finale saw the sophomore go 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in.

KORTAN SIGNS…Bon Homme standout Chase Kortan has signed a national letter of intent with the the SDSU baseball program.

A five-year varsity starter, Kortan is a three-time all-state selection in baseball. As a junior, he batted .400 with 14 runs batted in. He also posted a 3-0 record on the mound with a 0.70 earned run average and 63 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched.

Kortan played last summer with the Sioux Falls Titans traveling team, posting a .407 batting average and 2-0 record with a 1.09 ERA.

In addition to baseball, Kortan has earned all-state recognition in both football and track and field, while scoring more than 1,000 career points in basketball.

GAME TIME?…The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues increased 5 minutes to 3:05 during the first two weeks of the season.

The figure, calculated by Major League Baseball, included 171 nine-inning games and was matched to a comparable period at the start of last year.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred proposed speedup initiatives, such as a pitch clock and limits on trips to the pitcher’s mound, but the players’ association did not agree to them. Management kept its proposals alive and can unilaterally change those rules for the 2018 season.

Last year’s average for nine-inning games ended at exactly 3 hours, a 4-minute increase over 2015.

K-STATE HOOPS…Kansas State is discussing a contract extension for basketball coach Bruce Weber, who was thought to be on the hot seat last season before guiding the Wildcats back to the NCAA Tournament.

University President Richard Myers said during a news conference Monday to introduce new athletic director Gene Taylor that he thought Weber was deserving of an extension. Weber has two years left on a deal that will pay him $2.15 million next season. Weber is 100-68 in five seasons with the Wildcats.

Taylor was hired last week to replace John Currie, who departed for a similar role at Tennessee. It was Currie who hired Weber to replace Frank Martin and subsequently signed him to two contract extensions.

Myers declined to discuss parameters of a contract extension.

DAILY FANTASY SPORTS…The daily fantasy sports industry has seen a stark contraction since questions about the legality of online games offered by companies like FanDuel and DraftKings sparked court and legislative battles across the country last year.

The Fantasy Sports Trade Association estimates two-thirds of companies have closed or been acquired by competitors since last year.

Peter Schoenke, the association’s chairman, says the regulatory scrutiny drove away investors and made it impossible for many startups to survive.

Ryan Huss, co-founder of Syde Fantasy Sports, says his Virginia company discontinued fantasy competitions after its home state started requiring a $50,000 registration fee for companies last year.

The closures come as the legal landscape remains unsettled. The industry has again launched a costly state-by-state lobbying campaign as roughly half of all states are weighing legislation.